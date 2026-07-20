The Odyssey IMAX Box Office: IMAX Opening Update ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures; Marvel )

The Odyssey has scored the biggest opening weekend of the year for live action. It has scored the biggest IMAX debut worldwide for R-rated movies. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie is only behind Avengers: Endgame’s IMAX global debut in terms of opening weekend collections, the 2nd-biggest opening in history for the premium format. The film has yet to open in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has received strong ratings from critics and audiences. It has debuted with more than $260 million at the worldwide box office, one of the biggest opening weekends for R-rated movies and Nolan movies. It has also beaten James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Oppenheimer, and more to record one of the biggest IMAX debuts worldwide.

The Odyssey crossed $50 million worldwide from IMAX screenings in its opening weekend alone

According to box office analyst, Luiz Fernando’s X post, The Odyssey joins Avengers: Endgame as the only films to cross $50 million at the worldwide box office in IMAX screenings alone. It has reportedly collected $51.8 million on its opening weekend from the IMAX screenings alone. It did not open in China this weekend and will be released in August.

The Odyssey scored the 2nd biggest global debut ever in IMAX screenings

It has also been reported that The Odyssey has registered the 2nd biggest global debut ever in IMAX, only behind Avengers: Endgame. It has beaten Oppenheimer’s $35 million and Deadpool & Wolverine’s $36.5 million to become the biggest IMAX opening ever for R-rated movies. The movie has beaten Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s $43.6 million, Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $48 million, and Avatar: The Way of Water’s $48.8 million. Avenger: Endgame’s $91.5 million sits at #1 as the biggest debut weekend in IMAX screenings.

More about the movie

The Odyssey will keep the IMAX screens exclusively until mid-August. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland was released worldwide on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $124.5 million

International – $139.6 million

Worldwide – $264.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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