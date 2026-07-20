Operation Safed Sagar Trailer Review Ft. Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill & A Brave Untold Chapter From The Kargil War! (Photo Credit: Netflix)

When it comes to patriotic war dramas, Indian cinema has frequently marched into territories that have made us cry. Be it the recently released Border 2 that teared us apart when a war-cry song said, “Hum Jo Tiranga Lehraayenge, Hichki Banke Yaad Aayenge, Wo Mitti Ke Bete” or it was the evergreen LOC Kargil that made us wail with its end credits rolling and pleading, “Saathiyon Tumko Mile Jeet Hi Jeet Sada, Bus Itna Yaad Rahe, Ik Saathi Aur Bhi Tha!” Another goosebump-inducing story is waiting to arrive, and it has already impressed with the trailer – Operation Safed Sagar!

In what is being touted as Netflix’s most ambitious project, this show stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth, and six young warriors from the Indian Air Force, who played an impeccable role in the winning of the Kargil War of 1999. The trailer is emotionally soaring and a brilliantly intense tribute that shifts our focus from the ground to the snow-capped skies of Kargil!

Operation Safed Sagar promises to tell the unheard and lesser-known tale of the Kargil War, where the Indian Air Force played a pivotal role. The trailer highlights the bravery of 6 young IAF warriors who flew into the war zone, promising, Itihaas Bana ke aayenge, ya ban ke aayenge, at a time when the stakes were at an absolute maximum.

The biggest asset of this trailer is its ability to induce instant goosebumps without any jingoistic chants, emotional background choir, or song. The promo hooks you immediately by setting up an impossible nightmare. When the Indian Army was stuck in the war, with Pakistani soldiers occupying the Indian bunkers at an extremely high altitude, India faced one of its biggest betrayals from the neighboring country. It was then that the Indian Air Force took charge and walked straight into the death zone!

Siddharth looks promising with a stellar return to the Hindi space, playing the commanding officer of the six young IAF fighters. Meanwhile, Jimmy Sheirgill, as a senior officer delivering spine-chilling lines, gives you the much-needed adrenaline rush! The ensemble looks terrific, right from Barun Sobti to Manu Rishi, Anjnn Shrivastava, Vinay Pathak, Adil Hussain, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Prajakta Koli!

But the most promising aspect of this trailer is the four young IAF fighters – Flying Officer R.S. Dhaliwal (Abhay Verma), Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy (Mihir Ahuja), Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan (Taaruk Raina), and Flying Officer Amit Gupta (Arnav Bhasin).

Visually, the trailer looks spectacular, and promises to successfully honor a monumental chapter of the Indian Air Force. It doesn’t just promise action or war cry; it promises an authentic, heart-wrenching story at the human cost of securing our skies. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the show arrives on Netflix on August 7.

Check out the trailer here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Srinivasa Mangapuram Trailer Review: Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni & Rasha Thadani Add Youthful Charm To An Old-School Love Story Wrapped In Violence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News