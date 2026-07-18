Batwara 1947 Teaser 2 Review: Will Sunny Deol Lay His Trust On Lord Ram To Protect His Loved Ones? ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

When Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol collaborate, expectations hit the box office ceiling. Add Aamir Khan Productions to the mix, and you have a perfect recipe for a cinematic masterpiece! Also, have you seen Sunny Deol surrender to his vulnerable self ever? Well, wait till you see the second teaser of Batwara 1947. Focussed on the displacement and the human cost of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition, the teaser promises an emotional slaughter!

The second teaser of the upcoming emotional drama drops the jingoism and triggers the heartbreak and empathy. The teaser presents Sunny Deol in a completely different light. We know the man can uproot handpumps and break bones with his dhai kilo ka hath, but here he sheds his Gadar roar and surrenders to his vulnerable side!

In one of the scenes, Sunny Deol says, “Main Jeete Ji Marna Nahi Chahta” and it hits you right, capturing the terror of families caught in the gory violence of the partition of India & Pakistan! What adds a deep layer of intrigue is the heavy spiritual frame of the idols of Lord Ram, Devi Sita, along with Lakshman and Lord Hanuman! Even earlier, a poster of the film, with an idol of Lord Krishna, was dropped! Combined with a haunting, atmospheric background piece by AR Rahman, the teaser manages to build an incredibly tense atmosphere!

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2 successfully does exactly what a good promo should. It leaves you eager for answers. If Rajkumar Santoshi delivers a narrative focused more on the aching human heart as the play Jis Lahore Ni Dekhya O Jamyai Nahi by Asghar Wajahat did, then the will is definitely winning.

The partition drama has been locked for a monumental worldwide release on the Partition Day – August 14, 2026.

Check out teaser 2 of the film here.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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