Mirzapur: The Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prime Video’s action-thriller Mirzapur is undoubtedly among the most popular and widely acclaimed series in the Indian streaming space. When Season 1 came out in 2018, the high-octane show instantly gained a cult following. It was followed by two more seasons, which were released in 2020 and 2024, respectively. The show’s basic plot revolves around a crime boss, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), whose unworthy son Munna (Divyenndu) wants to inherit his father’s legacy. The story takes a turn when Munna comes across two brothers, Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

As many fans may already know, Mirzapur is the first major web series to make an exciting transition to the big screen. Titled Mirzapur: The Movie and directed by franchise veteran Gurmeet Singh, the Excel-backed film is all set to hit theaters on September 4, 2026. It features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu in the lead roles. However, given the events that have happened so far across the three seasons, Mirzapur: The Movie needs to give clarity on these five unanswered questions.

(Spoilers Ahead For Mirzapur Seasons 1-3)

1. Munna Pandit’s Return

From the film’s recently released teaser, it has been confirmed that Munna Tripathi’s character, played by Divyenndu, is also starring in the film. However, since the character was killed in the Season 2 finale, the film would need to explain his comeback. Is the film a prequel that is set before the events of Season 2? We’ll get to know on September 4.

Divyendu As Munna Bhaiya (Photo Credit: Instagram)

2. Bablu Pandit’s Absence

Assuming that Divyenndu’s character is returning because the film takes place before the events of Season 2, then why is Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit absent from the cast list? The character, along with Shriya Pilgaonkar’s character, was killed in the Season 1 finale. While Shriya Pilgaonkar is a part of the film, Vikrant Massey is not. Even if Mirzapur: The Movie is set after Mirzapur Season 1, the film would need to explain his absence, as he was a major part of the first season.

Ali Fazal As Guddu Bhaiya (Photo Credit: Youtube)

3. Jitendra Kumar’s Character

Jitendra Kumar, as you know, plays the lead role in another popular Prime Video series, Panchayat. Has the actor reprised his role of the Panchayat secretary, Abhishek Tripathi, in Mirzapur: The Movie, or is he playing a separate character? There is a possibility that Jitendra Kumar could have replaced Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit in the film because of the latter’s unavailability. Although it’s not confirmed and is just a speculation, this is another important question that needs to be answered.

Jitendra Kumar Joins Mirzapur: The Movie (Photo Credit: Youtube)

4. Where Does The Movie Fit In The Timeline?

The most relevant question about the upcoming film is where Mirzapur: The Movie fits in the broader timeline. We guess that it takes place during the show’s first season. More specifically, when Guddu and Bablu Pandit were recruited by Kaleen Bhaiya to support his gun trade. There will be more clarity on this after the film’s release in September.

Pankaj Tripathi As Kaleen Bhaiya (Photo Credit: Youtube)

5. Will Mirzapur: The Movie Set-Up Season 4?

If the film primarily takes place around the events of Mirzapur Season 1, can it still set up Mirzapur Season 4? Perhaps it can. The movie could conclude with a flash-forward, or even a post-credits scene, that jumps to the events shown in Season 3. That way, it could offer fans a glimpse of what’s next. This approach would allow the film to bridge the gap between the series and its upcoming fourth season of Mirzapur.

Shriya Pilgaonkar As Sweety (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer

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Must Read: Mirzapur The Movie Teaser Review: No Idea What World This Is With Jitendra Kumar Joining Ali Fazal, Divyenndu & Pankaj Tripathi – Good Luck Fans!

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