Mirzapur The Movie Teaser Review: I Can Only Say Good Luck Fans! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

I was wrong when I thought that Mirzapur had exhausted its entire stock of gunpowder and weapons. Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have thrown a massive, chaotic twist with the teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie. My head spins for two reasons – A. I do not understand if it’s the same world and same people in different timelines, or if it’s the same people in different worlds, or different people in the same world, but with different actors. I don’t know. B. I keep pondering over point A!

Anyway, starring Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, and Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, the much hyped crime world is taking its bhaukaal to the silver screen on September 4, 2026. The promo proudly says, “Hindi philam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain,” and voila, Munna Bhaiya is back!

But between timelines getting heavily twisted, dead characters magically walking among the living, and a bizarrely over-stuffed cinematic universe with Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan joining the cast, I can only say: Good luck, fans! You are going to need a spreadsheet to figure out what world Mirzapur The Movie has created.

I really need to know the actual creative need for a theatrical feature film of an already well-established, ongoing streaming series, except for the painfully obvious fact that the makers desperately want to bankroll on a brand name. The 1-minute teaser is less of a narrative glimpse and more of a frenzied, loud nostalgia-bait.

Ali Fazal‘s Guddu Pandit is limping around with his signature rage, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya looks as cold as ever, and dead characters like Munna Bhaiya are zombieing back with Jitendra Kumar looking like a replacement of Vikrant Massey, or I am assuming a new character, not sure!

Is this a prequel? Is it an alternate universe? Or is it a hallucination sequence expanded into a two-hour film? I am really confused! Here, have a look at the teaser for yourself!

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