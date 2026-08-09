The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Pulls Off A Stunning Preview Haul From Limited Screenings (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey is already setting new records in China, and it has not even been released in full there. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie earned record numbers from limited previews at the box office in China. It has also received a strong rating from ticket buyers, which is again a post-COVID record. Word of mouth is strong, and it is expected to have one of the best openings for Christopher Nolan movies and in Hollywood overall. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey at the box office in China

The movie had a fresh round of limited previews in China on Saturday. It collected a solid $3.4 million on Saturday from over 1896 screenings. It is the biggest previews under 2k screenings of all time for Hollywood. The epic saga has also received 9.7 stars from ticket buyers on Maoyan, which is equivalent to an A+ on CinemaScore.

The Odyssey joins Zootopia 2 as the only Hollywood release post-COVID to earn 9.7 stars in China on Maoyan. Meanwhile, on Saturday, it finished eight days of pre-sales at the box office in China with a $4.3 million collection. There are still 5 more days left until the pre-sales close. It does not include the $708k earned from the August 1 & 2 previews and the $3.4 million collected on August 8. The Odyssey has already secured $8.4 million in funding from China before its release.

More about the movie

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie is expected to surpass F1 and Free Guy as one of the biggest non-franchise Hollywood releases in China. The film follows after the Trojan War as Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way. The Odyssey was released in the theaters worldwide on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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