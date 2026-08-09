Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Pixar Film Eyes Transformers: Age Of Extinction’s Global Haul ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

Toy Story 5 lost its crown as the top 2026 release at the worldwide box office. But that is not the end for this blockbuster Pixar animation. It is still determined to beat other Hollywood blockbusters. It is now eyeing the global haul of transformers: Age of Extinctions to break into the all-time top 40 grossers worldwide. But how much more does Toy Story 5 need, and can it achieve this feat in its theatrical run? Scroll below to find out.

The movie is inches away from beating Toy Story 4’s global haul. It might have lost the title of the top grosser of 2026 worldwide, but it is still the highest-grossing animated film of the year. It surpassed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie worldwide to achieve this amazing feat. However, competing against The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day has slowed its run, but it is still one of the best family movies.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

The Pixar animation collected strong box-office numbers in North America on its 7th Friday, after losing 375 screens. According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 collected $1.1 million on its 7th Friday, dropping 39.7% from last Friday. It has completed 50 days in theaters, and the box office total has hit $467.6 million domestically. Combining the domestic total with its $604.8 million international total yields a worldwide collection of $1.072 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $467.6 million

International – $604.8 million

Worldwide – $1.072 billion

Can it beat Transformers: Age of Extinction & break into all-time top 40 grossers worldwide?

The Box Office Mojo database reveals that Transformers: Age of Extinction is the #40 all-time highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It was directed by Michael Bay and is based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line. Age of Extinction is the 4th film in the Transformers film series. It collected $1.105 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime, becoming the 40th-highest-grossing film worldwide all time.

According to reports, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion in its theatrical run. Therefore, if it lands at the upper end of the projected range, Toy Story 5 would beat Transformers: Age of Extinction and break into the worldwide top 40 grossers. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

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