Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 (Photo Credit: YouTube/Facebook)



Bollywood buffs are eagerly awaiting the big release of Awarapan 2 on August 14, 2026. Emraan Hashmi is returning with the sequel after 19 long years. Disha Patani co-starrer can easily score a 1292% higher opening than the OG 2007 Awarapan and even surpass its lifetime. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Revisiting Awarapan opening!

Back in 2007, Awarapan opened to positive to mixed reactions at the Indian box office. While the music and cast performances were lauded, the action crime drama received criticism for its slow pace and violence. Mohit Suri’s directorial made a lukewarm opening, collecting only 79 lakh on its opening day.

In its lifetime, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana co-starrer earned only 7.76 crore net. It was a box office bomb, but gained the cult-classic status over the years.

Awarapan 2 is heading for a double-digit opening

Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit is indeed a huge celebratory moment for Bollywood fans. Joining him are Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, who very well managed to grab the official trailer. Considering the sequel benefit and other factors, Awarapan 2 will easily score an 11 crore+ opening at the Indian box office.

The figures could go as high as 15 crore and could have gone much beyond, had there not been a direct box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Besides, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also holding a chunk of the screens in the Hindi belt.

Awarapan vs Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1

Even if one considers an opening of 11 crore net, Awarapan 2 will be earning 1292% higher than the OG Awarapan. While Emraan Hashmi’s first film even failed to touch the 1 crore mark on its opening day, the sequel will surpass its lifetime on day 1. Amazing, isn’t it?

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