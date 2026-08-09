Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 2 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

There wasn’t much of a buzz around Ohh My Dog ahead of its big release on August 7, 2026. Amit Rai’s directorial opened to favorable reviews. Unfortunately, the footfalls aren’t picking up at the desired pace. It is performing lower than Pankaj Tripathi’s last solo release, Main Atal Hoon. Scroll below for the day 2 box office update!

How much did Ohh My Dog earn on Saturday?

First things first, there’s limited competition from Bollywood at the ticket windows. Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is earning on the lower end. Even Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai has saturated its run. But there’s a massive threat from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has stolen the maximum footfalls in the Hindi belt. According to estimates, Ohh My Dog collected 1.1 crore on day 2. It showed only a 22% improvement on Saturday.

The total box office collection has reached 2 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 2.36 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.1 crore

Total: 2 crore

How is it performing compared to Pankaj Tripathi’s last solo release?

Pankaj Tripathi last shouldered the 2024 biographical drama, Main Atal Hoon. Despite the lukewarm response and mixed reviews, it collected 3.25 crore in the first two days. In comparison, his latest Hindi drama has raked in 38% lesser collection in its first two days.

Tough times ahead!

Ohh My Dog must improve its pace at the box office. In less than a week, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 will join the box office battle during the Independence Day weekend. With such a lukewarm response, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, and Shreedhar Dubey’s co-starrer faces the risk of being washed out of theatres.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 2 crore

India gross: 2.36 crore

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