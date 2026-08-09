Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 10 ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

What a glorious run Spider-Man: Brand: New Day is enjoying at the Indian box office! The much-awaited moment is here, in only 10 days. Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon starrer has surpassed the lifetime of the 2019 MCU blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. It has broken two new records. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

122% jump on the second Saturday!

Yet again, Destin Daniel Cretton’s direction surpassed all our expectations. According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day amassed 34.2 crore net, across all languages in India on day 10. It showcased 122% jump compared to the 15.4 crore collection on the second Friday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 384.80 crore net. It has earned over 200 crore in the English belt, 130 crore+ in Hindi, 20 crore+ in Tamil, and 15 crore+ in Telugu. Kannada and Malayalam versions have earned less than 1 crore combined. Including GST, the gross earnings land at 454.99 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

Day 9: 15.4 crore

Day 10: 34.2 crore

Total: 384.80 crore

Surpasses Avengers: Endgame!

In only 10 days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has left behind Avengers: Endgame, which collected 373.22 crore net in its lifetime in India. It has emerged as the highest-grossing MCU film of all time.

Here are the highest-grossing MCU films of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 384.80 crore (10 days) Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 126.94 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Captain Marvel: 84.2 crore Avengers: Age Of Ultron: 76 crore

2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film ever!

Another massive milestone has been unlocked! Mark Ruffalo co-starrer is now the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. It is now only behind Avatar: The Way Of Water, which shall also be beaten today!

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net collection):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 384.80 crore (10 days) Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 161.41 crore (23 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 384.80 crore

India gross: 454.99 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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