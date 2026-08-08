Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 9 Update! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered its second week on a fantastic note. The 2026 Marvel superhero flick continued its 15 crore+ streak on the second Friday. It is now inches away from surpassing Avengers: Endgame in India. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Grows on the second Friday

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 15.5 crore met across the 6 languages – Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil on day 9. Despite the regular working Friday, it showcased a slight growth from the 15 crore garnered on the previous day. Usually, a film drops on its second Friday before enjoying the weekend boost, but Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is unstoppable!

The total collection at the Indian box office stands at 351.5 crore net. Mark Ruffalo co-starrer has easily crossed the 350 crore mark, becoming the fastest Hollywood film to achieve the feat. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 414.75 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 15.5 crore

Total: 351.5 crore

How much does it need to beat Avengers: Endgame?

All eyes are on Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s triumph against Avengers: Endgame. It needs another 21.72 crore in the kitty to beat the 2019 blockbuster and become the highest-grossing MCU film in India. That milestone will be easily unlocked today, or at the latest by tomorrow. Exciting times ahead!

Check out the highest-grossing MCU films of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 351.5 crore (9 days) Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 126.94 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Captain Marvel: 84.2 crore Avengers: Age Of Ultron: 76 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 351.5 crore

India gross: 414.75 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 8: Axes Avengers: Endgame To Record The Highest Opening Week In Hollywood!

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