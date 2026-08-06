Spider-Man: Brand New Day VS Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Day-Wise Comparison! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is witnessing a dream run at the Indian box office. Tom Holland starrer was expected to achieve milestones, but it surpassed all expectations, becoming the fastest 300 crore grosser of Hollywood. But how is it performing compared to Avengers: Endgame? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much did Avengers: Endgame earn in its opening week?

Released on Friday, April 26, 2019, Robert Downey Jr led Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest Hollywood opener at the Indian box office. The title has now been overtaken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In its opening week, Endgame collected 259.9 crore net. It surpassed Avengers: Infinity War (227.43 crore) to become the highest-grossing MCU film in India. It was indeed a historic run, as The Russo Brothers’ directorial earned a whopping 373.22 crore in its lifetime.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is yet to complete its first week!

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon’s film is unstoppable! It was released on Thursday, July 30, 2026, so it will enjoy an 8-day extended opening week. But in 7 days, the Marvel superhero flick has collected 321 crore net. It stands almost 23% higher than Avengers: Endgame already!

Check out the day-wise comparison between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Endgame in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 61 crore VS 53.10 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore VS 52.20 crore

Day 3: 70.8 crore VS 52.85 crore

Day 4: 77.5 crore VS 31.05 crore

Day 5: 23.3 crore VS 26.10 crore

Day 6: 21.8 crore VS 28.50 crore

Day 7: 18.3 crore VS 16.10 crore

Total: 321 crore VS 259.9 crore

History is all set to be created!

All eyes are now on when Brand New Day surpasses the 2019 Marvel blockbuster to emerge as the highest-grossing MCU film at the Indian box office. Mind you, it will also have to surpass Avatar: The Way Of Water in order to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 321 crore

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