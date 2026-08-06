Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 27 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series/Youtube)

Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 is in the last leg of its box office run. The adventure comedy is a success and has achieved multiple milestones during its journey. It is now aiming to beat Akshay Kumar’s Airlift worldwide. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn in India?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 75 lakh in India on day 27. It witnessed a 16.66% drop in the last 24 hours. Although there’s competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the Hindi belt, Indra Kumar’s directorial is benefiting from the absence of any other competition in Bollywood.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 172.9 crore net. Made on a budget of 150 crore, Dhamaal 4 has registered returns of 22.9 crore. It is a box office success, with a gross collection of 204.02 crore in 27 days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Day 22: 1.31 crore

Day 23: 2.03 crore

Day 24: 2.64 crore

Day 25: 80 lakh

Day 26: 90 lakh

Day 27: 75 lakh

Total: 172.9 crore

Now competing against Airlift worldwide!

At the global box office, Dhamaal 4 has collected 230.42 crore gross. This includes the overseas total of 26.4 crore gross. Ajay Devgn starrer is just 1.18 crore away from surpassing the worldwide lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Airlift, which earned 231.6 crore. With that, it will emerge as the 80th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 172.9 crore

ROI: 22.9 crore

ROI%: 15.3%

India gross: 204.02 crore

Overseas gross: 26.4 crore

Worldwide gross: 230.42 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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