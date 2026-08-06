Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde starrer Jana Nayagan is now aiming for a double century in India. But the political action drama is made on a big budget and will suffer some huge losses at the box office. Scroll below for the day 14 report!
How much has Jana Nayagan earned at the Indian box office?
After maintaining a favorable hold until the second weekend, Jana Nayagan is now struggling at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it added 1.80 crore to its kitty on day 14. There’s competition from Idhayam Murali, but there was ample room to grow. However, the negative reviews are finally impacting the footfalls.
The total box office collection in India reaches 183.35 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 216.35 crore.
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Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Week 1 – 153.55 crore (8-day)
- Day 9 – 3.55 crore
- Day 10 – 7.8 crore
- Day 11 – 10.7 crore
- Day 12 – 3.85 crore
- Day 13 – 2.10 crore
- Day 14 – 1.80 crore
Total – 183.35 crore
What is the budget of Jana Nayagan?
H Vinoth‘s directorial is reportedly made on a staggering budget of 350 crore. In about two weeks, the makers have recovered 52% of the total investments. Considering the current pace, Jana Nayagan will likely conclude its theatrical journey in the vicinity of 200 crore. This means KVN Productions would be suffering a deficit of over 150 crore. Indeed, a disappointing fate for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film.
Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary
- Budget: 350 crore
- India net: 183.35 crore
- Budget recovery: 52%
- India gross: 216.35 crore
- Overseas gross: 92.50 crore
- Worldwide gross: 308.85 crore
Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.
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