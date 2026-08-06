Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde starrer Jana Nayagan is now aiming for a double century in India. But the political action drama is made on a big budget and will suffer some huge losses at the box office. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

How much has Jana Nayagan earned at the Indian box office?

After maintaining a favorable hold until the second weekend, Jana Nayagan is now struggling at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it added 1.80 crore to its kitty on day 14. There’s competition from Idhayam Murali, but there was ample room to grow. However, the negative reviews are finally impacting the footfalls.

The total box office collection in India reaches 183.35 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 216.35 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Day 9 – 3.55 crore

Day 10 – 7.8 crore

Day 11 – 10.7 crore

Day 12 – 3.85 crore

Day 13 – 2.10 crore

Day 14 – 1.80 crore

Total – 183.35 crore

What is the budget of Jana Nayagan?

H Vinoth‘s directorial is reportedly made on a staggering budget of 350 crore. In about two weeks, the makers have recovered 52% of the total investments. Considering the current pace, Jana Nayagan will likely conclude its theatrical journey in the vicinity of 200 crore. This means KVN Productions would be suffering a deficit of over 150 crore. Indeed, a disappointing fate for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film.

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 183.35 crore

Budget recovery: 52%

India gross: 216.35 crore

Overseas gross: 92.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 308.85 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: DC Box Office: Can Lokesh Kanagaraj Score A Successful Acting Debut? Here’s The Budget & How Much It Needs To Enter The Safe Zone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News