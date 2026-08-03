Jana Nayagan North America Box Office: 59% Lesser Than The GOAT!

Jana Nayagan North America Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Last Film Heading Towards The Finishing Line! ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

While Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan, is still managing to pull great numbers at the box office in India, H Vinoth’s directorial has met with a surprisingly lukewarm response overseas! In fact, the film is heading towards a disaster verdict in North America, which includes the box office performance of the film in the USA and Canada.

Thalapathy Vijay Heading Towards The Finish Line!

The political action drama is officially heading towards the finish line and will likely end its theatrical journey with a gross collection of $1.6 million at the box office! Despite being heavily promoted as Vijay’s grand farewell to acting before entering full-time politics, the film has completely failed to bring in fiery numbers in North America!

Jana Nayagan North America Box Office

Jana Nayagan is likely to finish its run with a lukewarm $1.6 million in gross box office in the North American market. To put things into perspective, Thalapathy Vijay’s previous theatrical outing, The Greatest Of All Time, ended its theatrical run at the North American box office on a much higher note!

The GOAT concluded its theatrical run in North America with a gross of $3.96 million. Meanwhile, his latest political action drama is performing at a massive 59% lower margin! The lack of momentum in the USA and Canada means the film has virtually zero chance of breaking into the Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films in North America.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In North America

Historically, Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have dominated the North American box office in Kollywood alongside Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus series Ponniyin Selvan. However, with a lukewarm $1.6 million total, Jana Nayagan isn’t even posing a threat to the tenth spot held by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time at the box office in North America (Gross Collection).

Coolie: $6.95 Million Jailer: $6.83 Million Ponniyin Selvan 1: $6.46 Million 2.0: $5.43 Million Leo: $5.19 Million Ponniyin Selvan 2: $5.19 Million Kabali: $4.44 Million The Greatest Of All Time: $3.96 Million Enthiran: $3.11 Million Vikram: $2.84 Million

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Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Must Read: Box Office: Jana Nayagan Struggles As The 7th Biggest Kollywood Film On BMS With 500K Ticket Sales Away From Top 5 – Too Tough To Crack It!

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