Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen after a gap of almost a year, and he has conquered the worldwide box office like a boss. Yes, his The Greatest Of All Time registered an earth-shattering start yesterday, and, as expected, it managed to score a century on its day 1. With this, it comfortably toppled the opening day collection of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to record the biggest ever opening opening for Kollywood in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT opened to mixed reviews yesterday, but all thanks to hefty pre-sales, it secured a fantastic opening on a global level. In India, regions like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala performed brilliantly, helping to score almost a half-century in a net collection. In overseas, strong territories like North America (USA and Canada), the UK, and UAE-GCC have helped to post a power-packed total.

While the exact number isn’t shared by the makers, the estimates suggest a century for The Greatest Of All Time. Yes, Thalapathy Vijay has achieved this feat for the second time, and even with Leo, he scored a century on the opening day. During Leo, many factors helped the film, including the hype around LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and the Navratri festive season. In the case of The GOAT, it’s a sheer display of Thalapathy Vijay’s star power.

In India, The Greatest Of All Time clocked a massive 45 crores net on day 1, which equals 53.10 crores gross after including taxes. In the overseas, it almost hit a half-century and amassed a staggering 48.68 crores gross (including premieres). Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the opening day worldwide box office collection is a whopping 101.78 crores gross.

With 101.78 crores gross, The Greatest Of All Time has registered the biggest worldwide opening for a Tamil film in 2024. It surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which earned 56 crores gross on day 1. So, here, The GOAT defeated Indian 2 by 81.75% higher collection.

Day 1 worldwide breakdown (estimates):

India net- 45 crores

India gross- 53.10 crores

Overseas gross- 48.68 crores

Worldwide gross- 101.78 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Roars, Marks 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2024 After Kalki 2898 AD & Stree 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News