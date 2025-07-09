The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Gwen returning to Salem. On the other hand, Julie and Chad were left stunned. Leo struggled with the baby while Rafe busted Ari out. Lastly, amidst all the chaos, Alex and Stephanie shared a romantic evening and confessed their love.

With the return of many known faces on the cards, the drama is about to be top-notch and boiling in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 9, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Doug trying to push Ari away. He is well aware that someone is after him, and being close to him invites danger. Is this why he is trying to push Ari away? Does he want to protect her from whatever the threat is? How will she respond to his behavior?

Will she understand, or will she refuse to stay away? Up next, Belle worries about Marlena. Her mother is not in her best spirits. After all, she just lost her husband, John, and her grief is palpable. Her health is also not too good, and it seems there’s a lot more than just the pain of losing John behind it.

Is her health dwindling? How will Belle keep a check on her mother? Leo opens up to Javi about his past. Is he going to share about his time with Dimitri? Is this the backstory he is willing to tell Javi? How will the latter react to Leo’s past? Elsewhere, Bonnie tells Sarah quite a hard truth.

She is back, and she has some tough truths. Will this be about her marriage issues with Xander or something else? Could it be about Victoria? How will Sareah react to Bonnie’s return and her advice? Will she take it up or refuse to let it affect her plans? Lastly, Xander and Gwen reconnect.

Gwen is back in town, and this means drama. She already has hold of Julie’s coveted necklace and has been busy with reunions. Gwen reunited with Leo, and now it’s time for Xander. The two have a strong past together, and the fact that Xander and Sarah’s marriage is on a break is huge.

Will this lead to Gwen and Xander reigniting their romance? How will Sarah react to this, if it does happen? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

