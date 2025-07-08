The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed Sophia having mixed feelings about the whole baby situation. Xander and Sarah argued as Tate and Holly anticipated an upcoming getaway now that they’re back together. Chad and Cat bonded and spent some quality time together amidst chaos.

The drama is bubbling and certain returns and reconnections might just tip things over for abid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 8, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama based in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 8, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Gwen returning to Salem. She is back and better than ever and with her comeback, one can expect drama and lots of fireworks. Julie and Chad are stunned. Why wouldn’t they? Gwen is back and nobody expected her to. It’s bound to be too surprising for them.

And her appearance at the Horton house unannounced will make anyone stop in shock. What will her return do for the residents of Salem? Will old wounds reopen or will some new memories be created? Why is she back and what is on her agenda? How will the others navigate this change?

Up next, Leo struggles with the baby. After finding Sophia and Tate’s baby boy at the firestation, the two have been taking care of him but it’s not been easy. The baby will not stop crying and there’s a lot to do. Feeding him and ensuring everything is alright is a hefty task for Leo. How will he survive it?

On the other hand, Rafe busts Ari. Is this related to her fling with Doug? Or has she done something else to warrant a confrontation from her uncle? Is she going to confess and be honest about what Rafe is going to question her about? Meanwhile, Alex and Stephanie share quite a romantic evening.

Things aren’t all chaotic and messy for everyone. The fourth of July is the perfect opportunity for some of the residents to enjoy fireworks and indulge in some romance. Alex and Stephanie are doping just that. Will their love only grow stronger or is there trouble waiting to cause a very big mess up?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Is Surprised By Li’s Take While Someone Gets Shot By Luna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News