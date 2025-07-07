The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Johnny being arrested for allegedly being the one who shot EJ. Chanel found it hard to accept that her husband was being blamed for trying to kill his father. Holly and Tate reconciled once again while Sophia gave birth to her and Tate’s baby boy.

The drama is about to escalate with the courtroom hearing coming soon and Sophia being guilty of leaving the child and lying to Tate. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 7, 2025, episode of Days of our lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 7, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sophia having mixed feelings. It’s going to be chaotic for her considering she recently gave birth and then left the baby at the fire station. Is she going to continue to lie to Tate and claim that someone adopted the baby boy? Is she guilty about what she did?

Now she is joining hands with Melinda, but what exactly will the two do? Is this going to end up landing them in more trouble than they thought? Are the two of them going to cook up a scheme to ensure nobody finds out what happened? Up next, Xander and Sarah argue but that’s nothing new.

Ever since the forged letter truth came out in front of Xander and Sarah found out that he beat Philip to a pulp, their marriage has gone down the drain. Xander and Sarah cannot stop fighting anytime they cross paths. Be it about themselves or their daughter Victoria. What is the topic this time?

Will they be able to keep their tension aside and think rationally? On the other hand, Tate and Holly anticipate an upcoming getaway. The two may have broken up but they couldn’t stay away from each other for long. Now that they have reconciled, they are already planning a romantic getaway.

Is their second chance romance going to be any smoother or will it continue to have issues causing turmoil? Especially with both Sophia and Doug not happy about the two of them getting back together. Will their trip happen or will something cause cancellation? And then lastly, Chad and Cat bond.

The two have been spending a lot of time together and growing closer each day. It is evident that Cat has feelings for Chad and wants to be with him. He still has commitment issues after his wife’s death but he also cannot seem to stay away from Cat. Stay tuned to know what more is in store.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gwen Returns To Salem, Sophia Has Mixed Feelings While Doug Pushes Ari Away

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News