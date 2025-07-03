The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sophia freaking out after her water broke and she went into labor. On the other hand, Steve gave Julie news while Maggie got Sarah to open up about her troubles. Javi brought Leo a big surprise, and it was a baby, Sophia’s baby, to be exact.

The drama is about to escalate with courtroom battles and mystery babies on the menu for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 3, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sophia asking Melinda for help. The former just gave birth to her and Tate’s baby boy, and now she needs help fixing her mistakes. She gave birth to the baby and then dropped him off at the fire station. This is going to lead to some major trouble later.

Especially with Javi finding the baby and bringing him to the hospital. How will Leo react to this? Will the couple adopt Sophia and Tate’s baby? How will Melinda help with the mess caused by Sophia’s irresponsibility? Will Tate find out where their baby boy went? Will Sophia lie to him?

Speaking of Tate, he reconciles with Holly. The two are back together after having broken up because of him snitching on Doug. Holly and Tate kiss and get back together, happy to reignite their romance. But is this going to last with Sophia causing some serious mess? Or will the two pull through?

Maggie has a testy exchange with Xander. It’s time for the two to have a major contrition about the drama that has been ongoing. She is sick of his behavior and cannot tolerate what her son-in-law has become. Maggie just cannot believe how bad things have gone between Sarah and Xander.

Their marriage is on the rocks, and they cannot stop fighting. Maggie is worried about her daughter and her marriage. Sarah and Xander may have weathered issues in the past, but this time, complications may threaten to undo everything they worked hard to build together.

When Maggie has a rough exchange with Xander, how will things go? How will he respond to his mother-in-law’s anger? And lastly, Brady encourages Sarah. Is this about her marriage to Xander? Will he ask her to give it a chance, or will he ask her to walk away from him and start afresh instead? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

