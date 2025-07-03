In the world of TV dramas that keep audiences on the edge of their couch cushions, The Bear has always been the show that delivers tension with a side of seared scallops. Season 4 dropped all ten episodes in one go on June 25, 2025, and while the food still looks divine and everything was chef’s kiss, the response this time has been lukewarm.

The finale doesn’t go out with fire alarms and slammed doors like Season 3, but it still ends on a note that screams that they are not done yet! With Carmy making a shocking move to step away from the chaos, viewers are now stuck wondering if Season 5 is even on the burner or if this is FX’s final service call.

Despite what critics are saying, THE BEAR S4 is a return to form. If S3 was navigating depression, S4 is about healing, communicating, and letting go. The conversations still feel so real, and steer the show back on path to being one of the best that television has to offer. pic.twitter.com/owYWNVC2dN — Jake Schulz (@jake_schulz6) June 28, 2025

The Bear Season 4: What Happens After Carmy Walks Away?

From the jump, The Bear Season 4 doesn’t waste time getting messy. Early in the season, a sharp critique from the Chicago Tribune negatively impacted the restaurant’s standing. Despite this, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) remained focused on attaining a Michelin star. As the storyline progressed, the character disclosed to Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) that he no longer finds satisfaction in the culinary profession.

This moment led to a pivotal decision — Carmy revises the business agreement, withdraws from ownership, and assigns increased responsibility to Richie (Ebon Moss Bachrach). Syd and Richie are left managing the aftermath, both operational and personal.

Carmy dropping out of The Bear to find himself with no plan, no thoughts, just vibes lol what the hell sure. has he tried calling 1-800-therapy? pic.twitter.com/S7lBwjGFoG — chefkids (@girlflopping) June 27, 2025

Is The Bear Season 5 Happening?

As Jimmy’s financial deadline reaches its end, the restaurant faces three options: generate profit, earn a Michelin star, or cease operations. But just before the screen fades out, there’s a flicker of change. A final moment (a twist, maybe) suggests the story’s not quite over. It might be a setup for The Bear Season 5, but is it a guarantee? Yes, FX confirmed a renewal, slated to premiere in 2026.

‘THE BEAR’ Season 5 is slated to premiere in 2026. (Source: https://t.co/LInL4hFzfK) pic.twitter.com/rrVVBs58jp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 2, 2025

The creators, Chris Storer and FX boss John Landgraf, previously said they’re not pushing for another season just for the sake of it. “I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there were one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative,” Landgraf mentioned during a chat with Variety last year.

They said the series is likely to continue if the narrative has substance. If not, this might’ve been The Bear’s last plate. So, Season 4 makes one thing clear: if Carmy’s out, the rest of the crew’s got a lot on their hands. And hence, returning with Season 5 certainly makes sense.

Throughout its run, The Bear has undergone multiple thematic shifts. Season 1 focused on salvaging a family-owned sandwich shop. Season 2 documented its evolution into a fine-dining establishment. Season 3 explored Carmy’s increasing detachment due to his perfectionist tendencies. Season 4 centered on reconciliation and ultimately, Carmy’s decision to exit the venture. The story’s trajectory (and the restaurant) now hinges on how the series proceeds.

