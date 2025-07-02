The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw everyone busy searching for Luna while she approached Hayes at school once again. Meanwhile, Steffy worried that the Luna drama was affecting Ridge and Taylor’s engagement and weighing down their happy news with fear.

The drama and danger are around the corner, but will it reach its destination? It’s yet to be seen. But avid watchers of the soap opera are in for a treat. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 2, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Steffy and Taylor being shocked by what Hayes has brought home from school. Luna may have found out that Will was trying to expose her plans on camera and ran away, but she has no plans to leave without causing some more drama, fear, and worries.

She told her grandmother Sheila that she was leaving the city but had one more thing to do. Luna went over to her little half-brother Hayes’ school and gave him something. The last time, she gave him an origami. What will she hand him over this time? Is this her attempt at giving Steffy a message?

After all, Steffy is the mother of Hayes, and when she finds out that Luna has access to the boy, she will get worried about his safety. Luna is not letting Steffy be at peace because she claims Steffy is an obstacle in her life. She thinks it’s because of her that Finn is unwilling to have a bond.

Luna wants to have a father-daughter relationship with him, but claims that Steffy is the reason why he refuses to. What she doesn’t know is that targeting Finn’s wife will get them even farther away from him. When Steffy and Taylor see whatever Luna handed over to Hayes, what will they do about it?

Is this going to push Steffy to take some serious measures? And she isn’t the only one who is trying to figure out what to do with Luna. Sheila may be Luna’s only place to confide in, but she will not let her do anything wrong to Steffy or Finn’s family. Sheila now also has Remy by her side.

The two are concerned about what risks Luna might take to fulfill all of her psychotic agendas. When Remy tells Sheila his experience with Luna at the shooting range, it’s bound to make her do something about her worry.

