The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna and Chase rushing to the scene of a crime. On the other hand, Alexis paid a visit to Sidwell and gave him a warning. Michael opened up to Sasha about his fears and how he wants to protect his family. Brennan set some boundaries with Josslyn.

And lastly, Molly was left relieved. The drama has been scorching hot these last couple of weeks, but there’s still a lot more to come. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 2, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sonny vowing revenge. Kristina was at Charlie’s when the bar went up in flames. Marco was there and saved her before she lost her life as the whole establishment burned to the ground. Sonny is appalled and not only wants answers but also serious revenge.

He wants to make sure whoever committed arson pays for their crimes. He is not a mob boss for no reason. Sonny knew this was a deliberate attempt by someone, and he would not rest until he found out exactly who was behind it. Marco may have saved Kristina from the fire, and what could have been.

But he faced a loss regardless. His mother Natalia, was found dead in her hotel suite, and he is suspicious that this wasn’t simply from an overdose. He thinks someone deliberately tried to kill her, and he might just be right. Could it be Sidwell? Or is it someone else who ensured she lost her life?

When Lucas voices his fears, is this about Kristina’s incident at the bar, or is this about Natalia’s death? Elsewhere, Gio opens up to Emma. These few weeks have seen him come to terms with the truth of his life, that he is the son of Brook Lynn and Dante, and didn’t know until he heard Lulu and Lois.

Is this what Gio is opening up to Emma? Will she encourage him to give his parents a chance? Meanwhile, Tracy does some scheming. Is this about Drew once again? Or is she targeting someone new? Joss makes a revelation. Is this about her position at WSB or about Professor Dalton?

Additionally, she has a chat with Vaughn about the fire. When she makes a loose comment about how death follows everywhere Sonny is involved, is this going to come true, or will she eat her words and regret them later?

