The previous episode of General Hospital saw an uninvited guest, Natalia, crash Daisy’s christening. Chase and Brook Lynn made a pact while Lucas encouraged Marco. Kristina found herself in a dangerous situation, and then, lastly, Anna faced off with ADA Turner.

Danger is still lurking, and the stakes are only getting higher with each new episode unfolding the truth. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series that revolves around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 1, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Anna and Chase rushing to the scene of a crime. After all, Charlie’s was recently set ablaze, and Kristina was in the pub when it happened, which is why she was trapped inside with nowhere to go. Marco finds himself in the space, but will he be able to offer help?

Is that why Anna and Chase are rushing to the scene? Are they going to reach in time before there are any casualties from the fire? Or are they going to Natalia’s hotel suite, where she was found unconscious? Sonny is worried ever since Jason told her she didn’t show up on time.

Meanwhile, Alexis pays a visit to Sidwell. What could this be about? When she tells him that nothing will get filed until everything is vetted, what new trouble is brewing, and how is she involved in this mess? What agenda is Sidwell peddling now? Is this related to Sonny and their rivalry or not?

On the other hand, Michael opens up to Sasha. Will the two chat about their newborn daughter, who was christened amidst all her loving family and friends? Is he going to request that Sasha let him be more involved in Daisy’s life? How will she respond? Will this truly reignite their romance?

When Brennan sets boundaries with Josslyn, what could this be about? Is this related to Carly, or is this about WSB and her assignments? How will she respond? Elsewhere, Molly is relieved. What could her relief be about? And is it going to be short-lived lived considering her half-sister is in trouble?

And lastly, Carly’s got some questions that need answers. Who will be the one giving the answers? Is it Jason? Or Brennan? Or maybe even Sonny or Michael or Josslyn? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

