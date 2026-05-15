Jon Favreau, who directed Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man, the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set for his next directorial venture, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Starring The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal in the lead role, the sci-fi adventure film, which is a follow-up to the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, is set to hit the big screen on May 22, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is part of the Star Wars film franchise, which kicked off with the 1977 film, Episode IV – A New Hope, and grossed an impressive $775.4 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The franchise’s most recent film was J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker (2019), the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. That film earned $1.077 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, all eyes will be on the next Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and whether it can replicate the theatrical success of its predecessors. While it remains to be seen how it actually performs at the box office, let’s take a look at how much Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu must earn worldwide to take the live-action Star Wars film series beyond the $11 billion milestone at the global box office.

Star Wars Franchise—Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is how the live-action Star Wars films (including two standalone entries) have performed at the global box office so far, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977): $775.4 million Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980): $550 million Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983): $482.5 million Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999): $1.047 billion Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002): $653.8 million Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005): $905.6 million Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015): $2.071 billion Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017): $1.334 billion Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019): $1.077 billion Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016): $1.059 billion Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018): $392.9 million

Combined Worldwide Gross = $10.348 billion

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, the combined worldwide gross of the eleven live-action Star Wars films is around $10.348 billion. This means that for the franchise to surpass the $11 billion mark at the global box office, The Mandalorian and Grogu would need to earn roughly $652 million worldwide.

Given the current theatrical landscape, surpassing the $600 million mark is no mean feat. But let’s not forget that we are talking about a Star Wars film here. According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, it is tracking to open in the $80-90 million range in North America. If it lives up to these projections, performs well internationally, and demonstrates strong legs, it has a chance of reaching that figure and taking the franchise past $11 billion worldwide. That said, the final verdict should become clear only after its theatrical release on May 22.

What’s The Plot Of The Mandalorian and Grogu?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Official Trailer

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