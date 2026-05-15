The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Victor giving Nick some tough love regarding his addiction and the Matt Clark debacle. On the other hand, Jack turned the tables on Patty after her moves led to the ruin of his marriage with Diane. And then lastly, Phyllis set a new trap.

The drama, the plotting, the ideas, the worry, the complications, the chaos, and the danger are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 15, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features Lily catching Cane off guard. The last few days have been game-changing for the relationship between the two. Not only have they begun having heart-to-heart conversations, but the distance and trust issues between them have also reduced drastically.

Cane is willing to help Malcolm in his transplant, while Lily defends Cane in front of Phyllis. And they have a strong past to contend with. Not only were they married years ago, but they also have two kids. That kind of connection and past doesn’t just go away. So what’s next for the two?

Is she about to take a big step in their reforming bond? How will he react to it? On the other hand, Holden and Claire explore new territory. She went with him to New York as he waited for Malcolm’s transplant. Being in such close quarters again is bound to stir some feelings from not too long ago.

They did get intimate a few months ago, and though they chose not to fully pursue anything further, anything is possible. Claire is also getting along well with Holden’s mother, Stephanie, and it seems a kiss is on the radar for the two. Will they reignite their romance or just let it be?

And then lastly, Nick strikes a dangerous deal. What drama is he about to be involved in? Who is he about to make a deal with, especially after the rough chat with his father Victor and the confrontation with his brother Adam?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers, May 15, 2026: Cullum Gets Stonewalled, Valentin Strategizes While Elizabeth Opens Up To Dante

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News