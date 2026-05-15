The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, earned both critical and commercial success, and the sequel is now one of the most anticipated superhero sequels in development. As the sequel is grabbing major attention for its high-profile casting announcements, we are revisiting its box-office success in this article. After Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, another popular actor’s name has been announced by director Matt Reeves in a cryptic social media post. To find out more, scroll below.

Pattison’s casting as Bruce Wayne in Reeves’ film was met with doubt, especially given the actor’s work in the Twilight movies. But Robert proved his versatility as an actor and nailed this comic book role. The fans just cannot wait to witness more of him in the role in the future. Even though James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebuilding the DC Universe, this Pattinson-led franchise was not canceled, which was a great relief for the fans.

Revisiting the first film’s box office glory

Amid the growing buzz for The Batman II, it is the perfect time to revisit how financially successful The Batman turned out to be. According to Box Office Mojo, The Batman was produced on a budget of $200 million and released in 2022, during the early post-COVID era. Despite arriving during a transitional period for theaters, the Robert Pattinson starrer was a commercial success worldwide. It was a noir-inspired superhero movie.

The movie collected $772.2 million worldwide, including $369.3 million domestic and $402.9 million overseas. Based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, the DC movie needed around $500 million to break even at the box office. Therefore, it collected over $272 million in profit above its break-even numbers. This success firmly established Robert Pattinson’s Batman as a major box-office force for DC Studios. Matt Reeves focused on the detective storytelling, psychological tension, and Gotham’s dark atmosphere.

The Batman II’s high-profile casting

Among the biggest names reportedly joining the DC project are Marvel stars Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson. Matt Reeves announced the casting via cryptic welcome posts on X. He also recently revealed that Game of Thrones star Charles Dance will be part of the sequel. Reeves additionally teased the arrivals of Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry, making the ensemble look increasingly massive.

With such a strong lineup, headlined by Robert Pattinson, the sequel has the potential to surpass the first film’s impressive worldwide haul if audience reception remains strong. The Batman: Part II is expected to be released in 2027.

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