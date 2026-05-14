Robert Pattinson rose to fame after featuring in the Harry Potter film franchise and the Twilight Saga. He gained massive popularity as Edward Cullen, which helped him build his career and made him a star. Following the Twilight Saga, he starred in back-to-back films, and over time, he proved his mettle as an actor. He recently starred in The Drama alongside Zendaya and earned critical acclaim for his performance. Let’s take a look at his estimated net worth.

Robert Pattinson’s Net Worth & Career Graph

The British actor Robert Pattinson has an estimated net worth of $80 million, as of 2026, according to reports by Celebrity Net Worth. At the peak of his career, the actor earned $12.5 million per movie, and across the four Twilight films, he had earned $70 million. His main source of income comes from the film projects he signs, but he also earns from his brand collaborations and endorsements under his name.

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After appearing in such a huge franchise, Robert Pattinson went on to play Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, in The Batman, for which he earned $3 million. He has also appeared in movies such as Good Time and The Lighthouse. Pattinson has also become a brand ambassador of the luxury brand Dior and shown his influence in the fashion and beauty industry.

Inside Robert Pattinson’s Luxury Real Estate Portfolio

Reportedly, Robert and Kristen Stewart previously shared a $2.1765 million house in the Hollywood Hills, which he sold for $3 million in 2023. At the beginning of 2023, the actor and his now-partner, Suki Waterhouse, bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $5.3 million. He also had another property in Los Feliz, for which he paid $6.3 million but sold to Jim Parsons for $6.37 million in 2014.

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What’s Next For Robert Pattinson After The Drama?

On the work front, Robert Pattinson was recently seen in The Drama with Zendaya, and he has two more huge projects, which will also feature Zendaya in pivotal roles – The Odyssey and Dune 3.

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