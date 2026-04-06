After making his feature film debut in Mira Nair’s historical drama Vanity Fair (2004) and later starring as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Robert Pattinson gained wider global recognition with The Twilight film series. Over the years, he has balanced blockbuster ventures with critically acclaimed performances, including Tenet, The Lighthouse, The Lost City of Z, The Batman, and Mickey 17. Today, the London-born star is regarded as one of the industry’s most dependable actors.

His latest film, The Drama, co-starring Zendaya, is off to a promising start at the box office, and it has already earned $26.2 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at the top ten highest-grossing films featuring Robert Pattinson in a leading or significant role to find out which one of them delivered the strongest return relative to its budget. Let’s break down the numbers.

Robert Pattinson’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top ten highest-grossing films starring Robert Pattinson, their worldwide earnings as per Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets:

1. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Budget: $120 million

$120 million Worldwide Earnings: $868.6 million

2. The Batman (2022)

Budget: $200 million

$200 million Worldwide Earnings: $772.8 million

3. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Budget: $68 million

$68 million Worldwide Earnings: $760.6 million

4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

Budget: $110 million

$110 million Worldwide Earnings: $732 million

5. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Budget: $50 million

$50 million Worldwide Earnings: $712.1 million

6. Twilight (2008)

Budget: $37 million

$37 million Worldwide Earnings: $400.1 million

7. Tenet (2020)

Budget: $205 million

$205 million Worldwide Earnings: $365.3 million

8. Mickey 17 (2025)

Budget: $118 million

$118 million Worldwide Earnings: $133.5 million

9. Water for Elephants (2011)

Budget: $38 million

$38 million Worldwide Earnings: $117.1 million

10. Remember Me (2010)

Budget: $16 million

$16 million Worldwide Earnings: $56 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Now, let’s calculate the earnings-to-budget ratios of the top ten highest-grossing films starring Robert Pattinson:

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009): 14.24x The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010): 11.19x Twilight (2008): 10.81x The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012): 7.24x The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011): 6.65x The Batman (2022): 3.86x Remember Me (2010): 3.50x Water for Elephants (2011): 3.08x Tenet (2020): 1.78x Mickey 17 (2025): 1.13x

Based on the above calculations and figures, it can be observed that the Twilight films were major box-office performers. Among Robert Pattinson’s top ten highest-grossing films, New Moon holds the best earnings-to-budget ratio, as it delivered over 14 times its budget. On the other hand, Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi film Tenet is much behind because its relatively higher cost resulted in modest earnings over budget, mainly due to its pandemic-era release. Moreover, films like Remember Me and Water for Elephants performed well with respect to their scale.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon – Trailer

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