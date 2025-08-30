You can hate it or love it, but you can’t ignore Twilight! To date, the audience has been divided into two polar opposite reactions to the film, a situation similar to its original theatrical release. Despite such reactions, it surprised everyone back in the day and amassed blockbuster earnings at the worldwide box office. Made at a modest budget, it raked in hefty returns of over 300% against the break-even target. So today, we’ll be revisiting such an unbelievable success!

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the Hollywood vampire romantic fantasy was theatrically released on November 21, 2008. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Including acting and direction, the film was heavily criticised for its different aspects. But this criticism didn’t impact a bit; instead, we got a perfect ‘critic-proof’ film.

Twilight dominated the worldwide box office

Despite mixed reviews, Twilight struck the right chord with most of its targeted young audience. After the release, the film became a hot topic of discussion, thus providing an additional boost. As per Box Office Mojo, it earned a whopping $193.96 million in North America. In the overseas market, it scored a huge $214.46 million. Overall, it earned a staggering $408.52 million at the worldwide box office.

Made blockbuster earnings against a controlled budget

It was a massive number considering the modest budget of $37 million. According to a box office rule of thumb (for Hollywood films), a particular film must earn 2.5 times the budget to achieve break-even. So, according to the rule, Twilight’s break-even target was set at $92.5 million.

Against the break-even target, the Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starrer did a business of $408.52 million globally. So, after achieving break-even, it amassed an additional $316.02 million. Calculated further, it equals a huge 341.64% returns above the break-even value. Such hefty returns made it one of the biggest blockbusters back in the day.

Box office summary:

Budget – $37 million

Domestic collection – $193.96 million

Overseas collection – $214.46 million

Worldwide collection – $408.52 million

Break-even – $92.5 million

Returns after break-even – 341.64%

