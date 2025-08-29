Twihards can now rejoice as The Twilight Saga is officially gearing up for a re-release in October this year. Lionsgate Studio, along with the film’s official social media page, dropped a cryptic picture on August 27, hinting that all five films in the beloved vampire romance series would once again light up cinema halls this fall. The announcement instantly sent fans into a frenzy, with many celebrating the chance to relive Edward and Bella’s story on the big screen more than a decade after the final film concluded.

What Awaits Twilight Fans This October?

The poster circulating reads, ‘Forever Begins Again’, causing speculation about what this could mean. Fans have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to exchange their hunches on whether this could also mean a new movie or deleted scenes from The Twilight Saga to be screened alongside.

Taylor Lautner who played Jacob Black in the series commented a ‘face with hand over mouth’ emoji on the Instagram post with the cryptic announcement, leading to more rumors. Lionsgate released a statement soon after, confirming that it was not a new film, announcing the screening of all five Twilight films in October.

Twilight Saga Re-Release Dates

The official dates have been confirmed as October 29 to November 2, according to Fathom Entertainment. During this period, all movies will be showcased across theaters in the United States, with one film scheduled for screening each day. The special event aims to give audiences a chance to revisit iconic titles on the big screen, making it a limited-time celebration for movie enthusiasts.

Twilight In Concert

In April this year, a one-of-a-kind concert experience was also announced for Twilight fans. Starting in September, US venues will screen the first film alongside 12 orchestra and rock musicians who will bring the music and score to life alongside a thousand lit candles, according to the official website twilightinconcert.com, where fans can also purchase tickets.

Twilight In Concert is set to start on September 12, 2025, and run until February 2026 across different locations. Starting with Spokane, Washington, the movie concert will tour the United States for three months in the fall, or, as fans better know it, ‘Hoa Hoa Hoa Season’ (referring to the iconic score from the first movie).

The Twilight Saga: Storyline & Cast

Based on Stephanie Meyer’s bestselling young adult book series, The Twilight Saga follows Bella Swan, who is forced to move to Forks, where she is intrigued by Edward Cullen, a vampire at her high school. The five movies (Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2) explored Bella’s friendship with Jacob (a werewolf), separation from Edward, and eventual getting together. They were immensely successful and launched the careers of the three lead actors.

Kristen Stewart played Bella, Robert Pattinson was the elusive Edward, and Taylor Lautner played Jacob. Apart from them, the films had an ensemble cast, with Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, and Jackson Rathbone essaying the role of Edward’s vampire ‘family’. Other famous actors in the series include Rami Malek, Michael Sheen, Dakota Fanning, Anna Kendrick, and Mackenzie Foy.

Midnight Sun Series Also Underway

2020 saw the release of Midnight Sun, which chronicles the story of the Twilight Saga told through the eyes of Edward. An animated series based on the 2020 book will be released by Netflix, with Stephanie Meyer joining as one of the executive producers (along with her partner for Fickle Fish Films), according to Tudum in 2024.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first Twilight book, which launched a slew of vampire-related content, iconic soundtrack, and brilliant actors whose work continues to entrance audiences to date.

