Tom Cruise returned once again as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, a film that stayed in theaters far longer than most big releases these days. While many movies head to digital platforms within weeks, this one stretched its run before finally becoming available to watch at home. Now that it has landed on streaming services, the movie is showing stronger signs of life than it did during its time on the big screen.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Struggled at the Box Office

The Final Reckoning carried the weight of a huge production budget but could not meet the financial expectations set for it. It fell short of the $800 million break-even mark, stalling under $600 million worldwide. Domestically, it could not climb past $200 million, and internationally, it just crossed the $400 million milestone, as per Box Office Mojo. Despite being promoted as the ultimate Mission: Impossible film, it could not surpass the franchise’s own top earner. It only managed to edge past its predecessor, Dead Reckoning, which earned about $571 million globally.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

Domestic- $197.4 m

m International- $400.6 m

m Worldwide- $598 m

Strong Digital Performance For Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

At home, though, the picture looks brighter. Reports from FlixPatrol show the film performing strongly across digital charts. It claimed the second spot on iTunes and secured third place on Vudu as of August 28. This rebound highlights how the audience that skipped the theaters is now catching up with Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure.

Tom Cruise’s Impact After Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s influence at Paramount has remained strong, especially after Top Gun: Maverick soared past $1.5 billion in 2022 and was widely hailed as a revival for the big screen experience. That triumph, however, has been followed by the more complicated reception of these two Mission: Impossible chapters.

The Final Reckoning was marketed as Cruise’s last outing as Hunt, a role he has carried since the mid-1990s, though no firm announcement has been made about his retirement from the franchise. For now, fans can watch him take on one more impossible mission at home before he returns in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film, scheduled for 2026.

