Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has recently arrived on streaming platforms, allowing fans of the landmark action-espionage franchise to view Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) latest adventure from the comfort of their homes. However, this film is a direct sequel to 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, meaning that you’ll have to know what happens in the prior movie to understand the events of The Final Reckoning.

Therefore, it’s worth recapping the thrilling events of Dead Reckoning in preparation for the moment viewers finally sit down and experience what The Final Reckoning has to offer.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Focuses On The Entity

The primary villain of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is a powerful and malevolent artificial intelligence referred to as “the Entity”. The film opens up with The Entity going rogue upon its activation on board the Sevastopol, which is a Russian stealth submarine. The AI tricks the submarine crew into firing a torpedo targeting the submarine itself, killing everyone on board.

Realizing that there’s a global arms race among world powers to seize the power of the Entity for themselves, Ethan Hunt makes it his mission to secure the cruciform key needed to gain access to the AI’s framework. He gets one part of the key from disavowed MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), who’d served as his rival from Rogue Nation onwards.

Hunt then fakes Faust’s death to throw off the bounty hunters after her, and then disguises himself and infiltrates a United States intelligence briefing, where his former boss, Eugene Kittrige, speaks up about the horrific and awesome potential of The Entity.

After making his escape, Ethan reunites with Benji Dun (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and they travel to the Abu Dhabi International Airport to seek out the next part of the key. However, the piece they recover proves to be a decoy, and they get distracted by the activation of a bogus nuclear bomb, as well as the arrival of the thief Grace (Hayley Atwell), who steals the piece of the key in Ethan’s possession.

Dead Reckoning Features Gabriel As The Entity’s Primary Enforcer

Ethan eventually calls off the mission after discovering that his old nemesis, Gabriel (Esai Morales), is working for the Entity, and tracks down Grace all the way to Rome, where he finds her arrested by the authorities. Grace eventually gives everyone the slip once again and heads to a party hosted by the arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby).

Ethan reunites with Benji, Luther, and Ilsa, and they head over to Alanna, who reveals that she’s the one who hired Grace. Now that she has the completed key in her possession, Alanna plans to sell it off to a buyer on the Orient Express. Gabriel arrives and threatens Alanna into cooperating with him. He also proclaims that either Grace or Ilsa will be dead soon.

Ethan’s attempt to stop the sale results in Gabriel and Grace escaping in the chaos, and while Ethan tries to chase Grace down, the Entity hacks into his communications and impersonates Benji, leading Ethan into an ambush by Gabriel’s henchwoman, Paris (Pom Klementieff), who he overpowers but doesn’t kill. The Entity taunts Ethan about his powerlessness when Gabriel corners Ilsa and kills her.

The Film’s Climax Occurs On The Orient Express

The climactic confrontation in Dead Reckoning occurs on the Orient Express, where Grace has knocked out Alanna and taken possession of the cruciform key, with Grace now impersonating her in order to sell the key to Eugene Kittridge in exchange for $100 million and immunity from prosecution. Despite successfully fooling Kittridge, however, Grace still cancels the deal at the last minute.

The train gets hijacked by Gabriel and Paris, who plan to take the key by force and kill everyone on board. Gabriel is revealed to have been working with the US Director of National Intelligence, Denlinger (Cary Elwes) in order to better understand the cruciform key, but Denlinger quickly discovers he’s a mere patsy when Gabriel kills him. Gabriel takes the key from Grace and turns against Paris, too, as the Entity had predicted that she’d defect from him eventually.

Ethan parachutes onto the train in order to rescue Grace and retrieve the key, and he and Gabriel have a climactic battle on top of the train. Gabriel blows up a bridge as the train approaches it and escapes, but later realizes that Ethan swiped the key from him during the fight.

Ethan and Grace are eventually rescued by an injured Paris, who tells Ethan that the Entity is housed in the Sevastopol submarine before passing out. The film ends with Ethan and his team determined to take the fight to the Entity and vanquish it no matter what.

