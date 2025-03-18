Robert Pattinson is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. He proved people wrong with his brilliant performance as Bruce Wayne. Pattinson played the DC superhero in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. However, he had to keep it under wraps and hide it from Christopher Nolan. He went for the auditions and screen test while filming Nolan’s sci-fi flick Tenet. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Pattinson gained global fame as Edward Cullen but later earned critical acclaim for his work in indie and auteur-driven films. He achieved success with Indie films like The Rover and The Lighthouse. In Reeves’ DC movie, he played a darker, more grounded version of Bruce Wayne/Batman, earning praise for his performance. Pattinson is now recognized as a risk-taking actor who blends mainstream and arthouse cinema.

Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson’s Tenet came out in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while The Batman was released in 2022. According to reports, Robert had to lie to his Tenet director to go for the screen test as it was still in the initial stages of development, and he was doing auditions only. Pattinson shared the story in an interview with The Irish Times.

The Batman star said, “It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff.” He continued, “So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test – I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency,’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?'”

The Batman by Matt Reeves featured Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright in key roles. It was a box office success. Robert Pattinson’s film collected $369.34 million in the US and $772.24 million worldwide. On the other hand, Pattinson was reportedly in talks to board Christopher Nolan’s next project, The Odyssey, and is expected to appear in it.

