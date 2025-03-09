Robert Pattinson isn’t your typical Hollywood star, and honestly, that’s what makes him so fascinating. While many A-listers craft a pristine, almost untouchable image, the Mickey 17 actor leans into the bizarre, the awkward, and sometimes, the outright absurd.

Robert Pattinson’s Fear Of Horror Films

Let’s take The Batman star’s relationship with horror films as a starter. Rather than casually watching them like any other actor who might be asked about the genre, Pattinson admits they left him so rattled that he once found himself perched on a sofa, gripping two kitchen knives for protection.

Then there’s the infamous stalker story. While most celebrities would call security at the first sign of unwanted attention, Pattinson supposedly took his stalker to dinner. According to him, after enduring an entire meal where he did nothing but complain, she lost interest and left him alone.

But can we even be sure that happened? This is the same man who once claimed he watched a clown die in a car explosion, only to admit later he made it up.

The Realest Fake Scene In Little Ashes

Robert Pattinson’s unpredictability extends to his film choices and performances as well. When faced with an intimate scene, most actors discuss techniques to simulate realism. Not Pattinson, though. In Little Ashes, a biopic about Salvador Dalí, he didn’t fake a self-pleasuring scene but actually did it.

Reflecting on it in a 2013 interview, he confessed, “If you google something long enough you will soon know everything there is to know about me: what I eat, what my poop looks like, with whom I’m sleeping, what my d**k looks like.”

He added, “Well, that might be a little exaggerated. But my org*sm face is recorded for eternity.” It was a decision that left him briefly fearing for his career, though fate had other plans. Shortly afterward, he landed Twilight, the role that catapulted him to superstardom.

Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17: A Sci-Fi Reinvention

The Hollywood star has had a rollercoaster career. From brooding vampires to collaborations with Christopher Nolan and stepping into the cape and cowl as Batman, Robert Pattinson continues to redefine himself. His latest venture, Mickey 17, directed by Parasite’s Bong Joon-Ho, is yet another unexpected turn.

The sci-fi comedy follows a man whose clones take over each time he dies in high-risk missions. It’s quirky and cerebral. It’s currently sitting at 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with Helen O’Hara of Empire Magazine calling it a “charming space oddity.”

