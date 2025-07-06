Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is witnessing good growth at the box office and the film has closed its first weekend in the range of 18 – 19 crore. The film on Sunday, witnessed an excellent growth at the box office and the ticket window.

Surpasses Life In A Metro!

In only 72 hours, Anurag Basu’s relationship drama has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of its predecessor. Life In A Metro earned 15.63 crore at the box office. It was released on May 11, 2007, and was a successful film, missing the hit mark by a very small margin!

Metro In Dino Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, July 6, Metro In Dino earned in the range of 7.5 – 8 crore as per the early trends. The film has closed its first weekend below the 20 crore mark for sure! It would be interesting to see if it holds its pace at the box office on Monday!

Might Surpass Maa, But Miss Top 10 Weekends

In order to enter the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood, Anurag Basu‘s film needs to surpass Deva’s opening weekend numbers. Shahid Kapoor’s film earned 19.43 crore in its opening weekend. However, the relationship drama starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher might surpass Maa’s opening weekend of 18.43 crore.

Metro In Dino Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Metro In Dino registered an average occupancy of 39.9% for three shifts. For the morning shows it registered an occupancy of 15.98% for the morning shows, followed by 44.62% occupancy for the afternoon shows and 57.14% in the evening. On day 2, Saturday, the film registered an occupancy of 38% for the evening! Sunday definitely seems to be a winner!

