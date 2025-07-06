Maa Box Office Day 9: 75% Jump Brings 8th Highest-Grosser Of Kajol's Career

Kajol’s Maa has been churning out decent numbers at the box office. In 9 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 31.43 crore at the box office and a gross collection of 42.83 crore worldwide. The film has earned 5.75 crore overseas.

Kajol’s 8th-Highest-Grossing Film

Kajol has surpassed her 8th highest-grossing film. Before the mythological horror film, it was Karan Arjun, which was the 8th highest-grossing film of Kajol‘s career. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the film earned 25.29 crore in its lifetime!

Maa Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, Saturday, July 5, Maa earned 2.1 crore at the box office. It was a jump of 75% at the box office from the previous day, earning 1.2 crore net in India. Hopefully, Sunday numbers will bring a good weekend for the horror film!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in 8 days (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 4.93 crore

Day 2: 6.26 crore

Day 3: 7.24 crore

Day 4: 2.7 crore

Day 5: 3.2 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Day 7: 1.8 crore

Day 8: 1.2 crore

Day 9: 2.1 crore

Total: 31.43 crore

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kajol’s career (India Net Collections).

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 279.50 crore Dilwale: 148 crore My Name Is Khan: 73 crore Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 55 crore Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: 53.32 crore Fanaa: 51.87 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 46.86 crore Maa: 31.43 crore Karan Arjun: 25.29 crore Ishq: 24.93 crore

Maa B ox Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Kajol’s horror film at the box office after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 31.43 crore

India Gross Collection: 37.08 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 42.83 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

