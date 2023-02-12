DDLJ Box Office (Re-Release): Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's Magic Shows A 300% Jump, 9977 Days Later This Classic Is Still Earning In Double Digits (Lakhs)

Bollywood’s cult film – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is a cult film from the 90s that made the audience fall in love all over again. And celebrating the love it created, the film’s makers Yash Raj Films (YRF) decided to celebrate Valentine’s 2023 by re-releasing DDLJ. The film originally hit theatres on October 20, 1995.

Re-released on Friday, February 10, the Aditya Chopra-written and directed film – which was shot in India, London, and Switzerland, is working wonders at the box office. Yes, the iconic romantic saga, featuring which saw a re-release on limited screens has continued to get footfalls on the big screens. In fact, as per a report, the film has successfully earned double digits (lakhs) at the ticket counter 9977 days since its original release.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge collected Rs 2.50 lakh in PVR, Inox & Cinepolis on February 10. The Aditya Chopra directorial then witnessed a 300% jump on February 11 having collected Rs 10 lakh. As per the report, the collections for the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer on February 11 are also expected to be in the Rs 10 lakh range. These numbers take the 3-day weekend total of the 1995 cult film to Rs 22.50 lakh.

The report further stated that the most significant spike in the business of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is expected to come on February 14, aka Valentine’s Day. And can possibly rake in Rs 20 lakh on the day of love. Overall, DDLJ is likely to do business of Rs 60 lakh in its week-long run, which is out of the world. Given that these numbers are coming on very limited showcasing, it indicates high occupancies in the allotted shows.

The collection breakup of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge after two days – chain wise is as follows – PVR – 5.65 Lakh, INOX – 3.75 Lakh and Cinepolis – 3.10 Lakh

DDLJ is considered to be one of the greatest romantic films of Indian Cinema, and it established Shah Rukh Khan as the eternal romantic star of Indian Cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

