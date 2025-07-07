Joseph Kosinski, known for his sleek direction in Top Gun: Maverick, is back behind the camera, and this time he is steering Brad Pitt through the high-stakes world of Formula One. F1, Pitt’s newest film, places him in the role of Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver making a return to the track after years away. He is joined by Damson Idris as his teammate Joshua, Kerry Condon as team strategist Kate, and Javier Bardem as team boss Ruben.

F1 Becomes Apple Studios’ Biggest Box Office Hit

In just ten days, F1 has blasted past the $250 million mark worldwide. The split is sharp, with over $184 million from international theaters and around $109 million at home. That gives it a total of $293.6 million globally (per Box Office Mojo).

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $109.5m

International – $184.1m

Worldwide- $293.6

No other Apple Studios movie has crossed that line before, and actually, it is the kind of performance Apple had been chasing for a while, and now they have got it.

Despite Apple’s serious spending on theatrical titles in recent years, nothing had really stuck. Now they have got a hit that is not just profitable but still showing strong legs. The drop in box office numbers over the second weekend was under 50 percent as per Screenrant, which means people are coming back and bringing others with them.

Apple’s Previous Films Struggled to Perform in Theaters

Brad Pitt’s F1 also left other Apple releases far behind. Napoleon managed $221 million, but that barely matched its huge budget. Killers of the Flower Moon hit $158 million, also on a massive budget, and even other recent attempts like Argylle ($96m) and Fly Me to the Moon ($42m) didn’t come close to making this kind of impact.

Now, after all these years, F1 has finally become the success story Apple’s film division badly needed.

