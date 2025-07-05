Tom Cruise is back at the top 5 again as Top Gun: Maverick, even two years after dropping on Paramount+, has somehow soared back to the second spot, per Flixpatrol. The movie is not a new release or a major surprise, but it’s still pulling people in like it’s opening weekend.

Apparently it was the Fourth of July, which gave it another push, and America responded the only way it knows how, by watching jets scream across the screen and Cruise sprint through the sky.

Top Gun: Maverick Became Cruise’s Biggest Box Office Hit

The film raked in more than $1.4 billion worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) and became Cruise’s biggest hit ever. It looked like a risky sequel to an ’80s classic, but ended up becoming something far bigger. The IMAX jet sequences hit like a punch, and the whole thing managed to be patriotic without pushing too hard.

Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Summary

Domestic – $718.7m

International – $776.9m

Worldwide – $1.49B

Top Gun: Maverick Audience Ratings Still Sky High

The movie was built to fly, and it did. Critics gave it a sky-high 96%, and audiences nearly hit the ceiling at 99%.

Larushka Ivan-Zadeh of Metro (UK) wrote, “Burnished 1980s blockbuster nostalgia as Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer prove they can still make ’em like they used to. Strap in for the thrillingly real aerial dog fights.”

Alissa Wilkinson of Vox penned, “Brings Maverick’s story full circle in a satisfying manner that adds depth and dimension to its predecessor, but still tells a story that’s all its own.”

Mission: Impossible and Collateral Trending Alongside Maverick

Cruise isn’t exactly slowing down either. While Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning winds down in theaters, Maverick is holding the digital crown. Meanwhile, Collateral, the 2004 thriller with Jamie Foxx, is also making its way back up the charts. There’s even a buzz about a possible project with Brad Pitt.

As for Top Gun 3, it’s not a matter of if, but when. Director Joseph Kosinski, who already flew high with Oblivion, has been developing something massive.

According to Collider, he said, “It’s a big idea that I spent almost a year developing — working with some friends at the Navy and Lockheed. Ehren [Kruger]’s into it now, so we’ll see how it comes along… the idea is so ambitious. That’s what’s exciting to me.”

Top Gun: Maverick is streaming now on Paramount+.

