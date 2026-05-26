Suriya’s fantasy action entertainer Karuppu is rewriting box office records and is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Its theatrical run has translated into phenomenal ticket bookings. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has sustained an exceptional hold over its second weekend and second Monday, achieving a major milestone on BookMyShow (BMS).

In fact, by the 12th day, the film has already hit 3.76 million ticket sales, with the 12th day, the third Tuesday, May 26, hitting a total of 37K ticket sales from 7 AM to 6 PM. The film officially stands as the sixth-highest-selling Kollywood film on BMS.

Karuppu BMS Sales Pushes Indian 2

In 12 days, Karuppu has managed to push Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 from the list of the all-time highest ticket sales for Kollywood films since 2023 on BookMyShow. Suriya is now eyeing a top 5 entry, positioning himself right in place of Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT.

Suriya’s film, also starring Trisha Krishnan, has pushed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 out of the Top 10 altogether. It needs roughly 750K more ticket bookings to take down Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT, which registered a ticket sale of 4.51M, and claim the #5 spot.

The frantic ticket sales are reflecting beautifully in the film’s number game. Karuppu has effectively ended a long dry spell at the Tamil Nadu box office, emerging as a historic blockbuster for Suriya. This marks the first time in Suriya‘s career that a film has breached the 100 crore net club in India.

All eyes are now on how fast the film covers the distance to catch up with The GOAT on the BMS charts.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales for Kollywood since 2023 on BMS.

Jailer: 9.21M Leo: 7.30M Coolie: 6.09M Amaran: 4.89M The GOAT: 4.51M Karuppu: 3.76M Vettaiyan: 2.74M Good Bad Ugly: 2.65M Dragon: 1.98M Raayan: 1.75M

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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