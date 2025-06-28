Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, has concluded its disastrous run at the worldwide box office. Released amid high expectations, the film failed to create any impact. Both in India and overseas, it couldn’t mint big numbers and eventually, ended up earning a disappointing collection at the worldwide box office. Shockingly, it didn’t even touch the 100 crore mark globally. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Kollywood magnum opus also starred Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in key roles. It was theatrically released on June 5, 2025. Cinephiles were excited because it marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 1987’s Nayakan. Unfortunately, the duo failed to entertain the audience.

It opened to mixed to poor reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, Thug Life witnessed poor word-of-mouth. Such negativity significantly impacted the film, which wrapped up its theatrical journey in just three weeks.

How much did Thug Life earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final update, Thug Life closed its run by earning just 48.18 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it earned a gross domestic collection of 56.85 crores. Internationally, too, the film failed to make it big and wrapped up at 41.2 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film ended its worldwide box office run by earning 98.05 crore gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

India net – 48.18 crores

India gross – 56.85 crores

Overseas gross – 41.2 crores

Worldwide gross – 98.05 crores

Kamal Haasan’s lowest-grosser post-COVID

With a disappointing 98.05 crore gross in the kitty, the magnum opus has ended its run as Kamal Haasan’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era (in the main lead). It stands below Indian 2‘s 150.94 crore gross.

Worldwide collection of Kamal Haasan’s films in the post-COVID era (gross collection):

Vikram – 426 crores

Indian 2 – 150.94 crores

Thug Life – 98.05 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Maa Box Office Day 1: Kajol’s Film Stays Lower Than Sitaare Zameen Par’s 2nd Friday Despite B2G1 Offer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News