Vijay Antony’s new arrival at the box office has opened well despite competition from Kannappa and Kuberaa. The crime thriller, which had limited buzz, has opened to positive word-of-mouth. In fact, Maargan has opened much better than the actor’s last release.

Vijay Antony’s Last Release

Vijay Antony’s last release at the box office was Hitler. The Tamil film was released in 2024, and it opened at the box office with 30 lakh. Antony’s new film has earned 183% more than his last release. It would be interesting to see if the entire lifetime of Hitler 2.28 crore, gets surpassed by Vijay Antony‘s latest release.

Maargan Day 1 Box Office

On the opening day, Friday, June 27, Maargan opened at the box office with 85 lakh, including the Tamil and Telugu collections. It would be interesting to see if the film picks up pace at the box office after good word-of-mouth!

Misses The Top 10 Tamil Openers Of 2025

Maargan missed to enter the top 10 Tamil openers of 2025, despite opening better than many superstar films. In order to enter the top 10 list, it needed to surpass Tourist Family’s opening of 2 crore. Hopefully, the weekend numbers might push the film to the top 10.

Good Bad Ugly: 28.15 crore VidaaMuyarchi: 25.5 crore Retro: 17.25 crore Thug Life: 13.35 crore Dragon: 5.4 crore Kuberaa: 4.5 crore Madha Gaja Raja: 3 crore | DD Next Level: 3 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 2.9 crore Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.25 crore Tourist Family: 2 crore

About Maargan

The official synopsis of the film says, “Cop Dhruv from Mumbai police hunts a serial killer targeting young girls with a burning drug. While investigating their suspect, the police discover they’re facing someone far more dangerous than expected.” The Tamil action thriller is rated 9.7 on IMDb.

