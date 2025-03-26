Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, which created a storm at the box office with a 100+ crore collection worldwide, finally arrived on Netflix, and the film has not opened as expected on the OTT platform upon its arrival. The comedy-drama started streaming on the platform on March 21.

Secures 2nd Lowest South Indian Debut

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film has secured the second-lowest debut for a South Indian film on Netflix. Earlier, it was Ravi Mohan’s Kadhalikka Neramillai that garnered 2.2 million views in its debut week and was the second lowest-viewed South Indian film in its debut week after least viewed Rifle Club’s 1 million views.

Dragon OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from March 17 to March 23, Dragon, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.1 million on Netflix against 5.4 million viewing hours and secured the 7th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week ruled by South Korean film Revelations at number 1.

Check out the debut week numbers for all the Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2025. The debut week numbers for Thandel are not included in this list since it did not make it to the global top 10 in its debut week.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 million Officer On Duty: 2.6 million Daaku Maharaaj: 2.4 million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 million Dragon: 2.1 million Emergency: 1.4 million Azaad: 1.1 million Rifle Club: 1 million

It would be interesting to see if Dragon maintains its position in the global top 10 charts and gains some more numbers next week or take a disappointing exit from the top 10.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Officer On Duty OTT Verdict: Kunchacko Boban Pushes Daaku Maharaaj Out Of Top 10 Netflix Debuts For South Indian Films (2024-25)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News