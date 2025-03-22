Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has definitely slowed but is earning enough to achieve milestones during its theatrical run. After crossing the 150 crore mark recently globally, the film has now made a much-awaited entry into the 100 crore club. Yes, you read that right! It has become the first Kollywood film of 2025 to enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 29 days!

Dragon enters the 5th week

Yesterday, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer entered its fifth week. In the four weeks, the film earned 99.88 crores. On day 29, growth was seen, and 36 lakh came in. Out of this, the original Tamil version contributed 34 lakh. The Telugu-dubbed version contributed the remaining 2 lakh. This is a good number, considering the fact that the film has already made its OTT premiere.

Including yesterday’s numbers, Dragon made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office as its 29-day collection stands at a whopping 100.24 crore net.

A much-needed century for Kollywood!

Dragon has turned out to be a milestone in Pradeep Ranganathan’s career as he secured his debut century at the Indian box office. For Kollywood, the 100 crore net grosser came after a long wait of 135 days. The last century was scored by Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which entered the 100-crore club on October 5, 2024.

It’s truly a remarkable feat for Dragon because it achieved something even a magnum opus like Vidaamuyarchi failed to do.

However, the Tamil entertainer won’t be able to cover much distance from here as it’s already available on OTT. It is expected to close its Indian box office run below 106 crore net.

More about the film

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon was theatrically released on February 21, 2025. It also features Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is produced by AGS Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

