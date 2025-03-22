Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is going great guns in the advance booking stage. The hype was always there for the highly-anticipated sequel, but no one ever thought it would unleash a fury at the Indian box office. Yesterday, the pre-sales officially commenced, and within no time, several records for Mollywood were smashed. Now that the film’s pre-sales have completed more than 24 hours, let’s find out how far it has come in day 1 ticket sales!

Creates history at the worldwide box office!

The upcoming Malayalam magnum opus is on a rampage all over the world. The hype of a sequel and Mohanlal’s stardom have taken ticket windows by storm in India and overseas. As per the recent update, the total global advance booking of the film has already crossed the sum of 30 crore gross for the opening day.

With such a fantastic response, L2: Empuraan has already registered the biggest opening for a Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. It easily surpassed the previous best, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which amassed 20 crore+ gross on day 1. As there are still 5 days to go, expect an unimaginable collection on the board.

L2: Empuraan stuns everyone in India!

Yesterday, L2: Empuraan made history by becoming the film to sell the highest number of tickets in one hour on BookMyShow during pre-sales. For those who don’t know, it sold over 90K+ tickets in one hour. This madness continued for the entire day.

Pre-sales for the film were officially announced at 9 am IST yesterday. As of 10 am IST today, i.e., 25 hours later, the Mohanlal starrer has sold a staggering 5.38 lakh+ tickets for day 1. It equals a mind-blowing collection of 8.63 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office.

Out of 8.63 crores, Kerala alone contributed pre-sales of a whopping 7.06 crores by selling 4.42 lakh+ tickets for the opening day, which is insane. It seems that no record of Mollywood will remain unbeaten.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Court: State VS A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 7: Needs Just 1 Crore To Be Tollywood’s 2nd Super-Hit In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News