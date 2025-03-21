Chhaava’s roar at the box office is clearly visible on the sixth weekend, which has started on a positive note and is expected to bring another 7 – 8 crore to the box office! The film is racing towards the 600 crore mark and has all the time until Salman Khan arrives with Sikandar!

While Vicky Kaushal still has a week to go before Bhai arrives on Eid, he might break some more records at the box office. It already is racing to beat the most-profitable Indian film Rekhachithram, which is a Mollywood biggie that surprised with 350% profit!

While the period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar has surprised everyone with its magical numbers, it is evidently in the last leg and might surrender soon. With so close to the finish line, Chhaava might not be able to achieve some milestones!

Here are the three box office records; Vicky Kaushal’s period drama will definitely fail to break!

Most Profitable Film By Maddock Films!

The most profitable films by Maddock Films are Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. The horror comedy was mounted on a budget of 60 crore, and against a collection of 627.50 crore, it churned out a profit of 945.83% at the box office. To achieve this number, Vicky Kaushal’s period drama needs to achieve a total collection of 1359.57 crore! Totally impossible!

Highest Grossing Hindi Film Post-COVID

Vicky Kaushal might not be able to become the highest-grossing Hindi film post-COVID, which is currently Pushpa 2 Hindi, which earned a total collection of 836.09 crore at the box office! Vicky Kaushal is still almost 200 crore away from this target!

Vicky Kaushal’s Most Profitable Film

Vicky Kaushal‘s most profitable film at the box office arrived in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The war film was mounted on a budget of 25 crore, and it earned 244.06 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 876.24% at the box office! To achieve this number, Chhaava needs to earn a total of 1268.11 crore. Totally impossible!

