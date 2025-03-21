Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been creating a hysteria at the box office, gearing up for another weekend. In 35 days, the film stands at a total collection of 585.51 crore at the box office, and it would be very interesting to see if it covers the remaining 15 crore to reach the 600 crore mark!

First Period Film Of This Century!

The first-period film of this century, based on history, was Asoka, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Based on the life of Ashoka: The Great, the film was released in 2001 and was a disaster at the box office and failed to recover its budget of 12.5 crore.

Chhaava Budget & Profit

Chhaava is mounted on a budget of 130 crore, and against the 585.51 crore collection, it has earned a profit of 350.39%. Meanwhile, Asoka earned only 11.5 crore. Forget about profit, it made a loss of 1 crore. Technically, Vicky Kaushal‘s film has made a profit 350 times more than Asoka!

Fate Of Asoka!

Asoka, however, was not that big a flop at the box office compared to the disaster it was being propagated. It made a loss of only 1 crore and was at the losing end. However, since it was Shah Rukh Khan who was riding high on success, and the film was his passion project, its failure was shocking! The film tried controlling its losses with a very quick television premiere in three episodes on Star Plus, which was a first-of-its-kind experiment done by a Bollywood star!

Directed by Santosh Sivan, the film is rated 6.4 on IMDb. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrishita Bhatt, the film recounted the epic life of the great King Asoka! It is streaming on Netflix for Indian audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office: With 3 Broken Records, Mohanlal Wreaks Havoc Surpassing Ticket Peak Sale Of All Indian Films Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News