Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa has witnessed a drop at the ticket window after an underwhelming start at the box office on day 1. The mythological drama has opened at the box office at 8.95 crore. On the second day, the film seems to be dipping; blame it on the mixed bag of reviews and word of mouth!

Despite starring three superstars – Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal in promising cameos, Vishnu Manchu’s film is surrendering to the competition from Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa that is growing at the box office on its second Saturday as well!

Kannappa Box Office Day 2 VS Kuberaa’s 2nd Saturday!

On June 28, Saturday, Kannappa has witnessed a drop with its BMS sales. The film has registered a ticket sale of 51.3K from 6 AM to 3 PM. A visible drop of almost 27% from the previous day, which registered 70K ticket sales in the same duration on Friday!

Meanwhile, Dhanush‘s Kuberaa registered a ticket sale of 31.96K on the second Saturday, June 28, from 6 AM to 3 PM. This is a jump of 121% from the previous day, the second Friday, which registered a ticket sale of 14.9K during the same time frame.

Kannappa VS Kuberaa Occupancy!

Kannappa, on Saturday, registered an occupancy of 13.4% with the morning shows. Meanwhile, Kuberaa, on June 28, the second Saturday for Dhanush’s film, registered an occupancy of 19.3% in the morning shows! Hopefully, both films grow as per their caliber at the box office!

Kuberaa, in 8 days, stands at a total net collection of 68.84 crore in India and a gross collection of 109.23 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Kannappa has opened at a net collection of 8.95 crore in India and 10.56 crore worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

