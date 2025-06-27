Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has been crossing new milestones every single day. In 7 days, the film stands at a gross collection of 140.38 crore worldwide, and it is now very close to its next big milestone at the box office. In fact, only 5 crore to be precise!

7th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025 Worldwide

Currently, the sports dramedy, helmed by RS Prasanna, is the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The next target for Aamir Khan will be Kesari Chapter 2’s 145.73 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office VS Sikandar

In seven days, Aamir Khan‘s film has reached a total of 36 crore in gross collection overseas. However, it is still far away from crossing Sikandar’s overseas collection. Salman Khan’s film, helmed by AR Murugadoss, earned 58 crore gross overseas in its lifetime!

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the box office. (Gross collection Worldwide)

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Housefull 5: 288.10 crore Raid 2: 242.52 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force : 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.73 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 140.38 crore Jaat: 120.60 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.39 crore The Diplomat: 53.56 crore

Will Aamir Khan Enter The 200 Crore Club?

With Kajol‘s arrival at the box office, it would be interesting to see if Sitaare Zameen Par sticks to the pace and hits the 200-crore mark. With the current pace, it seems a difficult task with Metro…Dino is also arriving in the theaters on July 4, 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par in seven days.

India net: 88.46 crore

India gross: 104.38 crore

Budget: 90 crore

Budget Recovery: 98.28%

Overseas gross: 36 crore*

Worldwide gross: 140.38 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

